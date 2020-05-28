India News | Tablighi Jamaat Case: Delhi Police to File 12 Fresh Charge-sheets Against 536 Foreign Nationals Today

New Delhi [India], May 28 (ANI): The Crime Branch of Delhi Police will file 12 fresh charge-sheets against 536 foreign nationals at the Saket Court on Thursday in connection with the congregation at Markaz Tablighi Jamaat in the Nizamuddin area of the national capital.

The Police have filed a total of 35 charge-sheets against 374 foreign nationals so far, in connection with the matter. The 536 foreigners belong to three different countries.

The accused persons are being charged under violation of visa rules - the central government has cancelled their visa and blacklisted them; violation of government guidelines and regulations regarding Epidemic Diseases Act; violation of the provisions of the Disaster Management Act; violation of the prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC.

Moreover, police stated that they have "acted negligently in a way that was likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life and are therefore liable to be prosecuted and punished under Section 269 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)."

Also, the accused have disobeyed quarantine rule, hence liable to be prosecuted and punished under Section 271 of the IPC. (ANI)

