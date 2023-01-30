Agra, Jan 30 (PTI) Due to the proposed visit of the delegates of the G-20 nations here, the Taj Mahal and Agra Fort may be closed for four or more hours on February 12, officials said on Monday.

"Arrangements are being made in full swing to welcome delegates for the G-20 meet proposed to be organised in Agra in the month of February," District Magistrate Navneet Singh Chahal told PTI.

Also Read | Listen PBNS Editorial | #Sachkisoch Today’s Topic: NFSA & IYoM Standing Tall in a … – Latest Tweet by Prasar Bharati News Services.

"On February 12 Taj Mahal and Agra Fort may be closed for visitors for three to four hours or a certain time period during the visit of the foreign delegates in the monument premises. Instructions in regard to the closing of the monuments will be issued in advance for the convenience of the visitors," he added.

Recently, the principal secretary of Uttar Pradesh Amrit Abhijat also visited Agra and inspected the airport, and selfie point and reviewed development works being carried out on Fatehabad road and others.

Also Read | Budget 2023 Session of Parliament: Opposition Raises Issue of Hindenburg Report on Adani Group, YSR Congress Calls for Caste-Based Economic Census at All-Party Meeting.

According to officials, local artists of Braj, students would welcome guests with their performance based on 'Braj culture' and dance. "Lathmar Holi, Charkula dance and Phoolon ki Holi etc" would be performed by the artists at airports, roads and hotels expected to be visited by the delegates.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)