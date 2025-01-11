Guwahati, Jan 11 (PTI) Assam Governor Laxman Prasad Acharya on Saturday said that he has initiated several projects during the last six months of his tenure in the state to pave the way for a 'viksit Bharat' (developed India).

The projects include the Governor Assam Pratibha Protsahan Yojana to provide financial assistance to aspirants of the UPSC civil service examinations from the state.

The scheme is a commitment to nurture talents and shape the state's future by strengthening the 'steel frame of our democratic setup', Acharya said while interacting with senior journalists of the state on the occasion of the pre-Magh Bihu celebration organised at the Raj Bhavan.

Under this initiative, 512 students (12 offline and 500 online) were selected from thousands of applications across Assam who are offered coaching for UPSC Civil Service (Prelims & Mains) Examination at Delhi NCR, he said.

The offline students are provided accommodation, food and mentorship. The online students are being provided mentorship and guidance through video conferencing by reputed institutions of Delhi, he said.

Another scheme, 'Governor Assam Vishwakarma Samman' was launched on September 17 last year to felicitate and honour Divyang Achievers who have gained laurels in their respective fields and made significant contributions to the society.

The award is intended to motivate the awardee as well as the society, the governor said.

Recommendations for eligible Divyang Achievers are being collected from district administrations which will be placed before a search cum selection committee consisting of experts that will scrutinise the submissions and recommend a panel of candidates to the governor, Acharya said.

Another initiative 'Governor Award for Excellence' will recognise the contribution of those who have made exceptional contributions to the fields of art and culture, social work and public affairs, science, engineering, medicine and environment, trade, industry and commerce, literature and education and sports, he said.

The 'Governor Assam Bhasha Protsahan Yojana' launched on September 17 last year is an initiative aimed at fostering connections between languages and strengthening ties between communities, he said.

In the first phase of the initiative, exchange of Assamese and Tamil Languages has been taken up and as both are classical languages, literary works, poetry and songs in particular, with the underlying theme of patriotism are proposed to be taken up for translation and compiled into a book.

An Implementation Committee has been constituted consisting of experts from different higher educational institutions, including Gauhati University, Cotton University, Madhabdev University, IIT Guwahati etc. who are undertaking the task of identification, translation, transliteration along with brief commentary of the literary works - Assamese works into Tamil and vice versa, he said.

The 'Governor's Assam Varishtha Shikshak Samman', is an annual event to acknowledge and celebrate the legacy of service and excellence of teachers with the hope that they continue to inspire and uplift the educational landscape.

As a part of this initiative, Acharya had felicitated 94-year-old retired primary school teacher Nabin Chandra Das at the latter's residence in Fuluguri village in Palashbari on Teachers' Day in 2024.

The 'Governor Assam Rashtriya Kritagyata Evam Jagrookta Yojana' is a state-level initiative, launched on January 4, 2025, which will be implemented in partnership with the Directorate of Sainik Welfare, Assam, and support from the district administrations.

Sensitisation programmes will be held in schools, colleges, and universities, where serving officers, ex-servicemen, and Veer Naari will address and share their experiences with the youth, the governor said.

The district administrations are in the process of identifying educational institutions - universities and colleges, institutes for technical education, and higher secondary schools and high schools for the first phase of implementation of the scheme, he said.

Two other initiatives 'Assam Amrit Sarovar - Sadbhavna Sangat Protsahan Yojana' and 'Assam Kartavya se Vikas Yojana' have also been initiated by the Governor recently.

