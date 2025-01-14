Kohima, Jan 14 (PTI) The tripartite talks on the formation of Frontier Nagaland Territory (FNT) comprising six eastern districts of the state will be held on Wednesday, officials said.

Naga organisation ENPO, which has been demanding a separate state comprising those six districts, last month said it has “temporarily” accepted the Centre's proposal for a mechanism in which the region will be granted a certain level of autonomy.

Also Read | Sexual Harassment Case: FIR Registered Against Haryana BJP Chief Mohanlal Badoli, Singer Rocky Mittal for Alleged Gang Rape in Hotel in Kasauli.

The maiden tripartite talks in the state on the matter will be held among representatives of the Centre, state government and the Eastern Nagaland Peoples' Organisation (ENPO) will be held in Chumoukedima district, officials said.

The Centre's representative A K Mishra reached the state during the day.

Also Read | Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: Congress Releases 3rd List of 16 Candidates, Dharam Pal Lakda Fielded From Mundka; Check Full List.

Alleging that the eastern Nagaland areas have been neglected in all sectors since Nagaland state was created in 1963, the ENPO has been demanding statehood since 2010.

Pressing for its demand, the organisation boycotted the Lok Sabha and Urban Local Body polls this year.

The state Cabinet on October 30 deliberated on the pending demand of ENPO, an apex body of the six districts in the eastern region of the state, for creation of the FNT.

These districts – Kiphire, Longleng, Mon, Noklak, Shamator, and Tuensang – are home to eight tribes – Chang, Konyak, Phom, Tikhir, Sangtam, Yimkhiung, Khiamniungan and also a section of Sema.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)