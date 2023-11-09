Nagapattinam (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 9 (ANI): Tamil Nadu police have arrested eight people and seized 300 kg of ganja in Nagapattinam district which was meant to be transported to Sri Lanka via maritime route, police said on Thursday.

According to officials, the police in the Nagapattinam district on Wednesday seized 300 kg of ganja, which was brought from the Andhra-Odisha border and intended to be smuggled to Sri Lanka via the ocean route.

The police seized two four-wheeler vehicles, a Hyundai Creta and a Volkswagen Taigun, and three two-wheelers from the accused, Nagapattinam Superintendent of Police Harsh Singh said while speaking to ANI.

He said that the total value of today's seizure stands at 55 lakhs, with about 30 lakhs worth of Ganja products weighing 300 kg and the remaining 25 lakhs worth of vehicles that were seized, including the two four-wheelers.

According to the police official, this incident is similar to an incident that happened two months ago in September when the police seized 300 kg of ganja from the same border, which was intended to be smuggled to Sri Lanka.

So, in the last two months, the Nagapattinam district police have seized a total of 600 kg of ganja, SP Singh added. (ANI)

