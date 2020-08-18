Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): A 70-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a 10-year-old girl in Coimbatore, the police said.

The accused identified as Kanakaraj used to run a wholesale grocery shop. He was arrested and taken to Bavani sub-jail early today morning.

The investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

