Chennai, Oct 9 (PTI) Chennai, Coimbatore and neighbouring Chengalpet district accounted for a majority of new Covid-19 infections as Tamil Nadu on Saturday added 1,344 new cases, pushing the caseload to 26,76,936.

As many as 14 people succumbed to the infection today, taking the toll to 35,768, a medical bulletin said.

Recoveries eclipsed fresh cases with 1,457 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 26,24,916 leaving 16,252 active infections.

The State capital added 164 cases followed by Coimbatore 137 and Chengalpet 101 while the remaining was scattered across districts.

A total of 1,43,863 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 4,83,23,822.

Five districts reported new cases below 10, while there were no fresh deaths in 29 districts. Perambalur recorded the least with two infections.

Minister for Medical and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian said 5.02 crore people have been vaccinated in Tamil Nadu as of Friday and 65 per cent of them have received the first dose of COVID-vaccine and 22 per cent the second dose.

Chennai was ranked top in terms of the total number of vaccinations with 68.56 lakh people receiving the jabs, of which 83 per cent received the first dose and 40 per cent second dose, he told reporters.

Noting that 4.80 lakh pregnant women were administered the vaccine, making Tamil Nadu achieve the top rank, he said nearly 3.87 lakh who received the jabs were 'lactating mothers'.

For the fifth edition of Mega Vaccination Camp scheduled on Sunday, he said awareness campaigns were being conducted towards ensuring that the number of people getting the jab reach an all time high.

