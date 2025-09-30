Congress MP KC Venugopal at the spot of the stampede in Karur (Photo/ANI)

Karur (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 30 (ANI): Congress General Secretary (Organisation) and MP KC Venugopal on Tuesday inspected the spot in Karur where a stampede broke out during a public event of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor Vijay that claimed 41 lives.

Venugopal was briefed regarding the incident and the current situation in Karur.

Meanwhile, the National Democratic Alliance's eight-member delegation, appointed by BJP National President JP Nadda and led by BJP MP Hema Malini, also inspected the spot of the incident.

The delegation, which includes BJP MPs Anurag Thakur, Tejasvi Surya, Braj Lal, Aprajita Sarangi, Rekha Sharma, Shrikant Shinde from Shiv Sena, and Putta Mahesh Kumar from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), interacted with the public in Karur.

The delegation will investigate the circumstances that led to the September 27 stampede, meet with affected families, and submit a report.

Earlier today, Trichy Corporation Council members paid tribute to the stampede victims.

The council meeting of the Tiruchirappalli City Corporation was held today under the leadership of Mayor M. Anbazhagan, in the presence of Deputy Mayor J. Divya and Deputy Commissioner K. Balu.

Zonal chairpersons Andaal Ramkumar, Durgadevi, and P. Jayanirmala, along with council members, city welfare officers, executive engineers, assistant commissioners, assistant executive engineers, and health officials, participated in the session.

At the meeting, members observed a two-minute silence to mourn the victims of the Karur stampede tragedy.

In a development into the case, Karur City Police have arrested Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's (TVK) Karur West District Secretary, Mathiyazhagan, in connection with the stampede during the party chief Vijay's rally, which claimed 41 lives, ADGP Davidson Devasirvatham told ANI.

Police have also arrested Paun Raj, the Karur town functionary who arranged flagpoles and flex banners for the rally. Paun Raj was arrested as he provided shelter to TVK functionary Mathiyazhagan, the ADGP said over a phone call.

According to Chennai Police, YouTuber and journalist Felix Gerald has also been arrested in connection with the incident. (ANI)

