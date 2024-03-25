Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 25 (ANI): Erode's constituency's sitting Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) MP, Ganesamoorthy, was rushed to the hospital on Saturday after an alleged suicide attempt.

His condition is critical, and he is currently in the intensive care unit, MDMK leader Durai Vaiko told ANI.

Also Read | Maharashtra: Fake 'PA' of State Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis Among Two Arrested for Duping Man of Rs 15 Lakh in Mumbai.

"He (Ganesamoorthy) is in a critical situation and admitted to the intensive care unit. The blood sample has been sent for further investigation... We hardly have any reason why he did that, while admitted to the hospital, he was unconscious and hence we don't know the reasons," MDMK leader Durai Vaiko told ANI.

MDMK Chief Vaiko went to the private hospital and inquired about Ganeshamoorthy's health condition. (ANI)

Also Read | Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress Releases Fifth List of Three Candidates for General Polls; Drops Sunil Sharma, Fields Pratap Singh Khachariyawas From Jaipur.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)