Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 20 (ANI): Hitting out at the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led Tamil Nadu government over the hooch tragedy in the state, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) carried out massive protests in multiple locations on Saturday.

BJP state chief Annamalai said that a woman delegation would meet Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi and urge him to use his special powers to dismiss two ministers facing corruption allegations.

Speaking to the reporters, he said, "Today, BJP is protesting against the government at 38 places. Several women are also taking part in this because men consuming liquor affects women a lot".

The BJP state chief alleged that the income of state-run company Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited (TASMAC) has increased by 22 per cent under the DMK government.

"Last year the income from Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited (TASMAC) was Rs 44000 crores. Its income has increased by 22 per cent after DMK came to power in the state. It has happened under the 'Dravidian Model' government. Each week, District Collector review meetings are conducted on TASMAC," he said.

Annamalai added, "In this scenario, a tragedy happened in Villupuram and Chengalpattu. In this case, each accused is somehow related to DMK. Their leaders are selling liquor and its cadre is selling spurious liquor. Today, 9 per cent of the Tamil Nadu population is addicted to drinking according to various surveys. During the year 2000 it was 2 per cent, but now it is 9 per cent. If we allow TASMAC, this percentage would keep on increasing".

He further said that a women's delegation of the BJP will meet Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi on Sunday. They would give a petition to Governor R N Ravi requesting him to close the TASMAC and to dismiss Minister Senthil Balaji and Senji Masthan from the cabinet as one minister is responsible for Prohibition and Excise and another one is somehow connected to the accused in the Hooch tragedy.

Annamalai also added "Another BJP delegate would give a white paper report to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin in person by getting an appointment in 15 days. The report would be on how to close TASMAC, and if it is closed then how to compensate for the loss because of that," the BJP leader further said.

Further slamming the DMK government, Annamalai said that Supreme Court gave a verdict against Minister Senthil Balaji on job racket allegations.

"Senthil Balaji is engaged in doing collections of Rs 44,000 crores for Chief Minister M K Stalin. The Supreme Court has asked to take action against the minister. But the police department is controlled by the CM, so how will it take action independently?" Annamalai said.

He added, "This Senthil Balaji is the Minister for Prohibition and Excise, so the BJP woman delegation would urge the Governor to use special powers and sack Minister Senthil Balaji and Senji Masthan from the Cabinet by using Governor's special power".

The Tamil Nadu BJP chief added that he had written a letter to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman requesting to monitor each Rs 2000 note from TASMAC.

The matter pertains to the death of 21 people due to the consumption of spurious liquor. According to the police, two separate incidents of spurious liquor deaths were reported in the north zone of Tamil Nadu in which 21 people lost their lives.

Chief Minister Stalin announced Rs 10 lakh to each of the families of the deceased and also announced a compensation of Rs 50,000 each to those hospitalised. He also directed the authorities concerned to give special treatment to those who are hospitalised in this incident. He also said that the government is taking strict measures to curb illicit liquor and narcotics. (ANI)

