Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 10 (ANI): Christian minority representatives extend their support to the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and its alliance ahead of Tamil Nadu assembly elections.

The Chairman of CSI Zion Church, Raja Freeman, expressed support for the DMK, saying the Christian and minority communities stand with the ruling party and expect its continued governance in Tamil Nadu.

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Speaking to ANI, Freeman said, "Today we are gathered here to show our support to the DMK party... We are expecting the DMK government to re-establish our Chief Minister again to get his seat again for the seventh time... The Christian community and minority community will support the work of the DMK party."

The consolidation of religious leadership behind the DMK presents a significant challenge to actor-turned-politician Vijay and his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), who are actively seeking to disrupt this traditional vote bank.

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Christians and Muslims, who account for nearly 15% of the electorate, have traditionally backed the DMK. However, Vijay, being a Christian himself, is trying to tap into this significant vote bank through his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

Vijay's efforts to reach out to the minority community have been noticeable, with his party's general secretary engaging with bishops from various churches in Chennai.

Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, with counting scheduled for May 4.

The main electoral contest is expected between the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), which also includes Congress, DMDK, and the VCK, and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by AIADMK with the BJP and Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) as allies. Actor-turned-politician Vijay is set to make his electoral debut with TVK, attempting to turn the upcoming elections into a three-way contest.

Earlier in the day, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Chief MK Stalin on Friday travelled by the Chennai Metro from Chennai Central Metro Station to DMS Metro Station as part of his election campaign.

He interacted with commuters and sought public support during the journey.

Stalin, who is contesting from the Kolathur constituency, has been actively engaging with voters across the state, campaigning for his party.

Further, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin also campaigned in the Triplicane Assembly constituency of Chennai.

AMMK candidate Rajasekaran intensified his door-to-door campaign in the Tennur area of Tiruchirappalli West constituency, with support from NDA allies BJP, AIADMK and PMK. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)