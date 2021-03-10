Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 10 (ANI): Tamil environmental activist Padma Priya Srinivasan was on Wednesday inducted in the Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) by party founder Kamal Hassan ahead of the state assembly polls.

Srinivasan will contest from the Maduravayal constituency, while the All India Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) candidate is P Benjamin for the same constituency.

Speaking to ANI, Srinivasan said: "As a youngster, I had lots of dreams, I wanted to bring in change but I had no chance anywhere in the society. Now I have a chance given by MNM. So this is an opportunity for me to bring in real change. I always would love to bring in change, because I am a big follower of Dr Abdul Kalam. He always believes in youngsters and their power."

"I totally believe in people and I believe something might magical happen in Maduravayal if a youngster competes," she added.

Coming from a non-political background, the environmental activist is only 25 years old and is one of the youngest candidates of the party.

The assembly elections in Tamil Nadu will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2.

There are 234 seats in the Tamil Nadu assembly. AIADMK is contesting the poll in a pre-poll alliance with the BJP. MK Stalin's DMK has joined hands with Congress. (ANI)

