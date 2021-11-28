Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 28 (ANI): Tamil Nadu reported 740 new cases of COVID-19 during the last 24 hours, as per a health bulletin issued by the government on Saturday.

During the last 24 hours, 765 people recovered from the virus, taking the total recoveries to 26,79,895. A total of 36,454 have lost their lives to the deadly virus, with 11 deaths reported during the last 24 hours. There are currently 8382 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

Since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, the state has recorded 27,24,731 COVID-19 cases. (ANI)

