Chennai (Tamil Madu) [India], October 27 (ANI): A total of 2,522 new COVID-19 cases, 4,029 discharges and 27 deaths were reported in Tamil Nadu in the last 24 hours.

The State Health Department said on Tuesday the total count of cases in the state stands at 7,14,235 including 6,75,518 discharges and 10,983 deaths. The state has 27,734 active cases.

With 36,469 new COVID-19 cases, India's total cases have gone up to 79,46,429. (ANI)

