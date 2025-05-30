Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 30 (ANI): The Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, MK Stalin, is actively promoting the pioneering initiatives of the Youth Welfare and Sports Development Department.

These initiatives aim to engage youth in constructive activities, direct their diverse energy towards development, and mould them into mentally strong individuals who face the future with confidence, said a statement from DIPR.

In this regard, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin is placing particular emphasis on youth welfare and sports development, implementing various new schemes.

As a result, the Youth Welfare and Sports Development Department of the Tamil Nadu government has accomplished numerous feats at the national and international levels, enhancing Chennai's reputation as the sports capital of India, added the statement.

The highly esteemed 44th Chess Olympiad was conducted for the first time in India's history at Mamallapuram, thanks to CM Stalin's meticulous planning. This event was organised through the collaborative efforts of the Dravidian Model Government, the Tamil Nadu Government, and the All-India Chess Federation, with an estimated expenditure of Rs 114 crore.

The Chess Olympiad was successfully conducted from July 28 to August 10, 2022, to the appreciation of nations worldwide. A total of 1,654 chess players from 186 countries participated, and they expressed their astonishment and appreciation for the exceptional hospitality extended by the Tamil Nadu Government, a level of warmth they had not encountered in any other nation. Consequently, Chennai has begun to emerge as a prominent power on the global sporting stage.

In recognition of his contributions, CM Stalin was honoured with the "Man of the Year" award from the Asian Chess Federation in the United Arab Emirates.

CM gave significant attention to the successful organization of India's inaugural night-time Formula-4 car race, held in Chennai in August - September 2024. This ground-breaking event witnessed the participation 40 drivers from 15 different countries, who competed on a gruelling 3.7-kilometer circuit.

This event marked a historic moment in motorsports, bringing immense pride to India and Tamil Nadu globally.

CM Stalin directed the government to provide Rs 5 crore in financial assistance to the Tamil Nadu Tennis Association to successfully conduct the WTA Chennai Open 2022. With this assistance, the WTA Chennai Open 2022 was successfully hosted in Chennai, and the Chief Minister personally presented prizes and lauded the winning players, said the statement from DIPR

As part of the Dravidian Model Government's steadfast interest in developing various sports in a comprehensive manner in Tamil Nadu, the Squash World Cup 2023 was successfully held in Chennai.

The Dravidian Model Government provided financial assistance of Rs 22.66 crores, which was used to successfully conduct the 7th Asian Men's Hockey Champions Trophy 2023 in Chennai after a 16-year gap. Notably, this tournament was played on the world's first Polygras Paris GT Ecoturf.

Due to the efforts undertaken by Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, the 6th Khelo India Youth Games 2023 was successfully conducted across the four regions of Chennai, Madurai, Tiruchirappalli, and Coimbatore.

Over 5,630 sportspersons from 36 states and Union Territories participated and excelled in the games. In this highly successful competition, Tamil Nadu achieved a historic feat by securing the 2nd place in the overall medal tally with 38 gold, 21 silver, and 39 bronze medals. Prior to this, in the 5th Khelo India Youth Games 2022, 288 sportspersons from Tamil Nadu had participated, and Tamil Nadu secured the 8th position with 52 medals.

Chennai hosted India's first-ever World Surfing League QS 3000 event held against the stunning backdrop of Mamallapuram's picturesque shores. The Government had provided financial assistance to the tune of Rs 2.68 crore towards the successful conduct of the event.

The Chief Minister's Trophy Games is a landmark event of the Youth Welfare and Sports Development Department of the Government of Tamil Nadu. The 2023 edition of the games, comprising 15 different disciplines, was conducted across all districts in 2023 at a total cost of Rs 50.86 crore. 3.76 lakh sportspersons participated in the district and state-level games.

In the 2024 edition of the games, due to the concerted efforts of the Deputy Chief Minister, the number of participants has more than doubled to 11.56 lakh. Notably, the total prize pool for the games was increased to Rs 37 crore.

With the aim of fulfilling the needs of talented sportspersons and giving wings to their dreams, the Tamil Nadu Champions Foundation was launched as a pioneering initiative by the Hon'ble Tamil Nadu Chief Minister on May 8, 2023.

Under the Foundation, financial assistance worth approximately Rs 17 crore has been provided to nearly 700 sportspersons thus far. The beneficiaries of the Foundation have participated in numerous national and international competitions and brought fame to Tamil Nadu by winning more than 200 medals.

Dy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin announced in the Legislative Assembly that Chief Minister's Mini Stadia will be established in all 234 Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu. Consequently, works are being implemented in multiple phases to setup Chief Minister's Mini Stadia at a cost of Rs 3 crore each, with facilities for 5 popular key sports such as athletics, football, basketball, volleyball, and kabaddi. Currently, construction of the Chief Minister's Mini Stadia is in progress across 75 Assembly constituencies.

MK Stalin has honoured 4,617 sportspersons, including para-athletes, who have brought laurels to Tamil Nadu by winning medals in international and national level sports competitions, by providing a high cash incentive totalling Rs 152.52 crore, an amount unprecedented by any previous government. The assistance for sportspersons under the ELITE Scheme has been increased from Rs 25 lakh to Rs 30 lakh.

During the Budget Session 2023-24, Deputy Chief Minister announced on the floor of the Assembly that Dr Kalaignar Sports Kit would be provided to all the rural panchayats of Tamil Nadu to commemorate the centenary celebrations of Muthamizh Arignar Kalaignar.

Under the Dr Kalaignar Sports Kit Scheme, sports equipment has been provided to all Panchayats to encourage the sporting talents of rural youth and enhance their training capabilities. Accordingly, since the launch of this scheme in Madurai district on February 18, 2024, 16,798 sports equipment kits have been provided to all 12,525 Village Panchayats at a cost of Rs 86 crore.

Following this, Sports Kits have been being slated to be provided to all urban local bodies under the Dr. Kalaignar Sports Equipment Scheme with an allocation of Rs 100 crore.

As a result of successfully hosting various international competitions in Tamil Nadu and various other pioneering initatives, the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu has been recognized as the "Best State for Promoting Sports" by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). Further, Tamil Nadu was honored as the "Best State for Promoting Sports" at the Hindu Sportstar Aces Awards.

The Dravidian Model Government's encouragement for contemporary development in sports development has been acknowledged at the GEM Awards 2025 by bestowing the state with "Best State Promoting e-Sports" Award.

The youngest World Chess Champion, D Gukesh, has received the Major Dhyanchand Khel Ratna Award for 2024. Four Tamil Nadu sportspersons have received the Arjuna Award for 2024. In the 38th National Games, Tamil Nadu achieved 6th place with 26 gold, 31 silver, and 35 bronze medals.

In the last 4 years, the Chief Minister's State Youth Award has been presented to 10 men and 8 women for their excellent social service. This award includes a medal, a certificate of appreciation, and a cash prize of Rs 1,00,000.

Various development works are being undertaken to further strengthen the infrastructure of sports facilities under the Dravidian Model Government.

The various sports infrastructure facilities across Tamil Nadu are being upgraded at a total cost of Rs 26.30 crore. A multipurpose sports arena with a training center is being established at Radhapuram, Nellai district, at a cost of Rs 14.77 crore.

104 sportspersons including para sportspersons who have won medals in various international competitions have been appointed in various government departments and Public Sector Undertakings.

The pension provided to indigent sportspersons has increased from 3,000 to Rs 6,000, benefiting a total of 74 indigent sportspersons.

The Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu is actively engaged in measures to springboard talented sportspersons to bring laurels to the state and the country in various national and international competitions. To achieve this noble objective, an Olympic Academy was recently established in Chennai. Further, works are underway to establish Olympic Academies in Trichy, Madurai, and the Nilgiris.

With regard to coaching, 76 coaches, 4 Foreign Coaches, 5 Expert Coaches, and 2 Para Expert Coaches have been appointed to provide high-quality training to sportspersons.

The Mission International Medal Scheme (MIMS) was introduced to nurture sporting talents to win medals at the international level. Under this scheme, financial assistance for sportspersons has been increased from Rs 10.00 lakh to Rs 12.00 lakh, benefiting 71 beneficiaries.

Thus, through the tireless efforts of Hon'ble Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, Tamil Nadu is emerging as the sporting capital of the Indian subcontinent, said the statement from DIPR. (ANI)

