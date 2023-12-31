Nagapattinam, December 31: Tourists on Sunday thronged Velankanni Church and the adjacent beach here with their families ahead of the New Year. The Holy Mother of Health Church is located at Velankanni in Nagapattinam. The church is a spiritual place where people of all religions worship as a symbol of religious harmony.

Velankanni Cathedral is one of the five Christian churches built in India in a grand basilica structure, which is very rare for Christian church architecture. A large number of foreign tourists and devotees participate in this festival. Tourists from other states including Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala visit the Velankanni Temple on the occasion of welcoming the new year. New Year 2024: Heavy Forces Deployed As People Throng Connaught Place for New Year's Eve Celebration (Watch Videos).

Devotees have also come to the Velankanni temple due to the continuous holiday since yesterday. Due to this, tourists and devotees are thronging the Velankanni area.

Especially at Velankanni Temple, Matakulam, Old Velankanni, Beach Road, and Velankanni Beach, many tourists have come from various districts and states. They are celebrating their vacation with their family at Velankanni Beach by playing on the seashore, bathing and taking photos. Greetings are being exchanged in advance for the New Year. New Year 2024: Last Sunset of 2023 Illuminates Kolkata, Guwahati Skies with Warm Glow, Videos Go Viral.

Apart from this, pilgrims returning from Melmaruvathur and Palani temples also visit Velankanni Church. According to officials, 500 policemen are engaged in security work in Nagapattinam district ahead of New Year.

