Thane, Dec 11 (PTI) A tanker driver was arrested for allegedly transporting 28,000 litres of diesel worth Rs 26.32 lakh without permit, a Navi Mumbai police official said on Monday.

Rajmani Saroj (39) was held from near a hotel on the Goa-Panvel highway on Sunday, he said.

"The tanker was carrying 28,000 litres of diesel worth Rs 26.32 lakh. He was charged under IPC, Essential Commodities Act as well as High Speed Diesel (Regulation of Supply Distribution and Prevention of Mal Practices ) Order 2005," the Panvel Town police station official said.

"He was transporting the hazardous material which was harmful to the environment and posed a threat to people. Ramnarayan Subhedar Singh and Hrdaysingh Subhedar Singh have also been named as accused in the FIR," he added. PTI COR

