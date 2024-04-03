Palghar, Apr 3 (PTI) A 35-year-old woman was killed and her husband seriously injured after they got dragged for some distance when a water tanker hit their scooter in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said.

The incident took place at around 9.30 am on Tuesday near a hotel in Virar area, an official from Arnala Sagari police station said.

The tanker rammed into the scooter from behind. The two-wheeler and the couple then got dragged by the tanker for some distance on the road, he said.

The woman, identified as Kiran Tak, later got crushed to death by the tanker and her husband received serious injuries, he said.

Police rushed to the spot after being alerted and sent the body to a government hospital for post-mortem. The injured man was taken to a nearby hospital where he is currently undergoing treatment, the official said.

The woman used to work as a domestic help in the area, he said.

The police detained the tanker driver and registered an FIR against him under relevant provisions, the official said.

