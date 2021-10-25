Thane, Oct 25 (PTI) Maharashtra Water Resources Minister Jayant Patil on Monday announced the setting up of a task force to solve the water woes of Thane district.

He held a meeting to review water projects in the district, which was attended by guardian minister Eknath Shinde, housing minister Jitendra Awhad, collector Rajesh Narvekar and senior officials.

"The task force will suggest solutions for supply of sufficient water to areas in Thane district and also follow up on pending water supply projects," Patil, who reviewed Bhatsa, Mumri, Nampada, Pawale, Kushivali, Kalu, Shahi projects during the meeting, said.

He said rapid urbanisation of Thane and Palghar had put pressure on water supply, and stock available in dams in the region was not sufficient.

The minister asked officials to make a plan to ensure water demand till 2050 is taken care of, including starting work on Pinjal, Damanganga, Kalu, Kondane, Susri river projects.

