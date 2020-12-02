Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], December 2 (ANI): The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) has taken a decision to allow more devotees to visit Sabarimala Temple through the queue booking, which is set to start from Wednesday.

The number of pilgrims at Sabarimala has doubled via virtual queue bookings.

According to the officials, from Monday to Friday, the limit of pilgrims has been increased from 1,000 to 2,000. Whereas on weekends, the number has been increased from 2,000 to 3,000.

Prior to this, the temple board had urged the government to increase the number of devotees.

The Lord Ayyappa temple was opened for the annual pilgrimage season from November 16 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 62,025 active COVID-19 cases in the state. (ANI)

