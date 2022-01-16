Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 16 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party National President and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has demanded the immediate release of a farmer identified as Narendra who was arrested on the basis of a false case filed at the behest of the ruling YSRCP MLA in Guntur district.

Narendra hails from Savalyapuram which falls in Vinukonda assembly constituency in Guntur district,

Objecting to the imprisonment of the Narendra during Sankranti festival season, Naidu also demanded that that ruling Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) government led by Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy to tender an apology to the farmer's family alleging that the family was "wronged and disrespected" during festival season.

"The farmers' community would not forgive the Jagan Reddy regime for putting so much pain to a family of 'Annadathas' (food givers)," Naidu said in an official statement.

He also said that Narendra was a "highly concerned farmer", who sought remunerative prices for crops.

"However, instead of positively responding to his plea, the Jagan Reddy Government started insulting and humiliating the entire farmers' community," Naidu said.

Alleging that an illegal case to arrest the farmer was filed at the behest of the ruling YSRCP MLA of Vinukonda, Naidu demanded the state government to suspend Vinukonda Rural CI Ashok Kumar.

The TDP chief also demanded that the state government to pay compensation to the farmer's family for causing them "agony." (ANI)

