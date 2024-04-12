New Delhi, Apr 12 (PTI) Former Rajya Sabha MP Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar on Friday complained to the chief election commissioner (CEC) that the ruling YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh was allegedly tapping the phone of TDP's national general secretary Nara Lokesh using the Pegasus software.

Apple has issued a security alert to Nara Lokesh. He had received a similar alert in March as well, he said in a letter written to the CEC.

Kumar said "some police officers at the instance of the state government" are allegedly engaged in "unauthorised phone tapping".

He alleged the state's Director General of Police Rajendranath Reddy and Intelligence Chief PSR Anjaneyulu have become "lackeys of the YSRCP and are resorting to unethical and unlawful acts to jeopardise the prospects of the NDA alliance partners in the ensuing elections...".

"It is high time that the ECI, New Delhi, initiate action against these officers and appoint neutral and reputed officers in their position and ensure free and fair elections," Kumar added.

Elections to the 175-member Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats in the state are scheduled on May 13.

