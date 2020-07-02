Srikakulam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 2 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Minister Dharmana Krishnadas slammed opposition TDP leaders, stating that they are unable to digest the "good deeds" being done by the ruling YSRCP.

Krishnadas formally inaugurated the new 108 and 104 ambulances at Srikakulam.

On the occasion, the Minister opined that the Opposition should take note of the public-friendly rule of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government before creating unnecessary criticism. He also cornered the Opposition over their protests against government's schemes and programmes meant for the welfare of the public.

Citing examples of recent cases against TDP leaders, he said: "When Atchannaidu was arrested in ACB scam, the Opposition is alleging harassment. If he is really non-corrupt or innocent, let it get proved in the court."

Though TDP has no numbers adequate for Rajya Sabha seat, they fielded a Dalit candidate and alleged that we did injustice to him, is this the commitment of TDP towards Dalits, he asked.

Krishnadas claimed that Reddy is the only leader who did justice to the BCs. "What Chandrababu Naidu is doing is not at all correct," he added. (ANI)

