Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 10 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party's general secretary Nara Lokesh on Wednesday challenged Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy for an open debate to compare the welfare work done under their respective regimes.

"We are ready for an open debate on under whose regime more welfare has been done. Are you ready for the debate," Lokesh said during his interaction with the residents of Jupiter Apartments and nearby areas in China Kakaki in the Mangalagiri Assembly segment as part of his ongoing election campaign.

TDP national general secretary accused CM Jagan of withdrawing 100 welfare schemes, making false statements, and avoiding people's questions on the promises he made before the election after coming to power.

"Jagan is the only Chief Minister on the Earth who has withdrawn 100 welfare schemes and he has done his doctorate in uttering blatant lies. During the last election campaign, Jagan has made umpteen promises to the people but after coming to power he is moving behind the screens as he is scared of people questioning him," the TDP national general secretary remarked.

Stating that the 'Videsi Vidya' scheme implemented during the TDP regime for the poor students to go abroad for further studies has been cancelled by CM Jagan, while "both the daughters of Jagan are pursuing their higher studies abroad."

"Does Jagan feel that the students of the middle and lower middle class should not pursue their higher studies abroad," Lokesh questioned and said that in the name of Vidya Deevena and Vasathi Deevena, Jagan stopped fee reimbursement.

Nara Lokesh promised to revive the fee reimbursement scheme and hand over the certificates to over six lakh students by making a one-time settlement to all the educational institutions, which has been pending for a long time.

Further, he alleged that those who are posting some comments on social media questioning Jagan on the promises that he has made are being subjected to harassment by registering false cases against them.

He also stated that "the entire Telugu Society has been living under constant fear for the past five years. When Jagan was arrested his corrupt practices worth thousands of crores have come into the open."

"Telugu people across 80 countries have come onto the roads to agitate against Chandrababu's arrest and he has come out with a clean image with the blessings of five crore people of the State," Lokesh stated.

Targeting Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, Nara Lokesh said, "If Chandrababu becomes the chief minister, the state will move forward. If Jagan is back, attacks on SCs, STs, and BCs will increase and be reported daily."

"One State one capital is our slogan and within 100 days of coming back to power the Amaravathi works will be taken up again and all the dues to the farmers who have sacrificed their lands will also be cleared on a warfooting basis," Nara Lokesh noted. (ANI)

