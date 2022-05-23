Dumka (Jharkhand) [India], May 23 (ANI): A minor boy was held in Jharkhand's Dumka after a video of him thrashing a minor girl went viral on social media, said police on Sunday.

According to the police, the video is 15-day old in which a boy is thrashing a minor girl.

Also Read | PM @narendramodi Has Strong Intention to Build and Enhance Capabilities. We Also Discussed … – Latest Tweet by DD News.

"A minor boy was held in Dumka after a video of him thrashing a minor girl went viral on social media. It is a 15-day old video. The matter is being said to be a love affair. The boy is being sent to remand home. The investigation is underway," said Dumka Deputy Superintendent of Police (SDPO), Noor Mustafa Ansari.

In the video, the girl was seen in a school uniform holding a bag while the boy kicked her stomach and hips in an open field.

Also Read | Delhi Rains: Power Cuts in National Capital Amid Heavy Rainfall, Strong Winds.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren also retweeted the clip on Saturday and asked police to take action against the accused.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)