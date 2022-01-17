Budaun (UP), Jan 17 (PTI) A teenager was on Monday detained for allegedly posting an objectionable photograph of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on social media, police said on Monday.

Prince Yadav (17), a resident of Silhari village in the Sahsawan area, was produced in a juvenile court, from where he was taken to a juvenile home.

Also Read | Hyderabad Shocker: Alleging Harassment by Husband, 32-Year-Old Woman Hangs Self to Death.

He was arrested for posting an objectionable photograph of the CM, Sahsawan SHO Sanjiv Shukla said.

The FIR in this connection was registered by Sub-Inspector Rajesh Kumar.

Also Read | Karnataka Medical Negligence: 3 Babies Killed in Belagavi After Being Administered With Vaccine Vials Kept in Hotel Fridge With Food Items.

A case has been lodged under IPC Section 500 (defamation) and IT Act Section 67 (publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form), he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)