Ranga Reddy (Telangana) [India], February 6 (ANI): Sleuths of the Special Operation Team (SOT), Shamshabad Zone, along with the Shamshabad Police arrested two people for allegedly selling mephentermine sulfate vials and injections in Ranga Reddy district of Telangana.

The two accused were identified as Mohammed Ajaz Mohiuddin and Mohammed Akram.

Acting on specific information, the sleuths of the Special Operation Team (SOT), Shamshabad Zone and Shamshabad Police arrested two people on Monday for illegally selling mephentermine sulphate injections without a valid license at Sangi Guda 'X' Road in Shamshabad area.

The police also seized 30 mephentermine sulphate injections, four syringe needles, three phones, cash worth Rs 3,950, and a bank-frozen amount of Rs 27,000, all worth about Rs 2,41,000, from their possession. The key accused, Mohammed Ajaz Mohiuddin, is a resident of the Pahadishareef area of Hyderabad and earns his livelihood as an AC technician.

According to the police, the prime accused, along with his accomplice Mohammed Akram, ordered mephentermine sulphate injections online and devised a plan to sell them at a high price in the market for profits.

Both accused thereafter procured injections for Rs 200 and sold them for a price of Rs 1,500 to 2,000 each.

On February 5 noon, the Shamshabad SOT along with Shamshabad PS raided Sangi Guda 'X' Road under the limits of Police Station Shamshabad and arrested the accused.

Mephentermine sulphate injections are often used as performance enhancing drugs. (ANI)

