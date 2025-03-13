Hyderabad, March 13: A four-year-old boy, the son of a watchman, lost his life after getting trapped in a lift gate at Muktaba Apartments in Hyderabad, said the police on Thursday. According to the Asif Nagar police, the incident took place around 10 pm when the child, identified as Narender, was playing near the elevator. Secunderabad: Couple, 2 Minor Children Found Dead by Hanging in Telangana, Investigation Underway.

"While he was inside the lift gate, someone pressed the lift button, causing the elevator to ascend with Narender stuck in the gate. The child suffered severe injuries and was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead," said police. Hyderabad: 62-Year-Old Man Beaten to Death by Group Over Minor Dispute in Baba Nagar, CCTV Video Surfaces.

#Hyderabad-- Lift Accident Claims Life of 4-Year-Old Boy In an incident at a men’s hostel in #Mehdipatnam, four-year-old boy, son of a watchman, died after getting stuck in a lift with grills. The child identified as Surender lost his life on the spot. Upon receiving… pic.twitter.com/37MpwZyTVg — NewsMeter (@NewsMeter_In) March 13, 2025

Authorities have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the circumstances leading to the accident. Further details are awaited.

