Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 11 (ANI): A 50-year-old woman was found dead on Thursday with stab wounds at her residence under the Kukatpally police station limits in Telangana's Hyderabad, Kukatpally Police said on Thursday.

A Jharkhand-based house help and his accomplice are suspected of the murder. The police have registered a case.

A police official said, "Yesterday evening, the Kukatpally police received information about a 50-year-old woman being murdered. Our inspector and team reached the spot and found the woman dead with stabbing injuries. We suspect that a house help who came from Jharkhand may be involved, along with another person."

The police have found a video of the suspects during the investigation.

"There is a video showing the house help and another person moving in the building, and we are currently searching for them. The deceased woman's family members, who had gone to their shop for business, tried calling her multiple times, but she did not answer. They immediately returned home, found the door locked, and broke it open to discover her body," the police official said.

Kukatpally Police has shifted the body for a post-mortem examination.

Police said, "The male house help had been working there for 10 days, and we suspect he and his friend may be involved in the murder. We have shifted the deceased's body for a post-mortem examination. A case has been registered, and we are investigating the matter."

Further details in the case are awaited. (ANI)

