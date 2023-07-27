Mulugana (Telangana) [India], July 27 (ANI): A team of National Disaster Response Force rescued 80 tourists on early Thursday who were stuck in the Muthyala Dhara waterfalls in Mulugu district after the water flow increased a day earlier, police said.

According to police, all the tourists are in good health and the rescue operation that was started overnight has been completed.

"Rescue work has been completed. A total of 80 stranded tourists have been rescued from the Mutyala Dhara waterfall. We verified with every group and no one is left behind now. They have been given water and medical services. One boy got a minor scorpion bite and he has been treated. 90 per cent of tourists' health is fine," said, Gaush Alam, Superintendent of Police, Mulugu.

Mulugu SP, PRO shared a video showing tourists being provided medical services and other food essentials.

Earlier, SP said that they spoke with the tourists over mobile and suggested they stay away from the water stream and save battery life.

Besides, NDRF, District Disaster Response Force along with local police were part of the rescue operation.

The Indian Meteorological Department on Monday issued a red alert for Telangana for the next three days from July 25-27 and predicted heavy rainfall in the state.

The flood-like situation was witnessed in many parts of Telangana's Mahabubabad district on Wednesday following heavy rainfall. (ANI)

