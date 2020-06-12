Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 12 (ANI): A Telangana State BJP delegation has been placed under preventive house custody prior to their meeting with Chief Minister KC Rao to present a memo on the COVID-19 situation in the state.

The BJP delegation comprising Dr K Laxman, BJP leader, N Ramchander Rao, MLC, and Raja Singh, MLA were placed under preventive house custody.

Dr Laxman while speaking to ANI said, "Today, I along with the party delegation planned to meet the Chief Minister of Telangana to present a memorandum on the coronavirus situation in the state. But before that, the police arrived at my residence and placed me under preventive house custody."

A total of 208 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Telangana on Thursday, taking the state count of positive cases to 4,320, the health department said.

There are 2,162 active COVID cases in the state while 165 people have succumbed to the infection so far. (ANI)

