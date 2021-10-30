Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 30 (ANI): Huzurabad assembly constituency in Telangana reported a total voter turnout of 45.63 per cent for the by-poll by 1 pm on Saturday.

Voting began at 7 am and will continue till 6:30 pm today.

Also Read | Shirur Vidhan Sabha Constituency in Maharashtra: Sitting MLA, Candidates For Assembly Elections 2019, Results And Winners.

The result of the by-poll will be announced on November 2.

Huzurabad seat fell vacant after former health minister Eatala Rajender resigned from ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and joined the BJP.

Also Read | Odisha BSE 10th Result 2019 Not Today: Class 10 Board Exam Scores to Be Declared Soon Online at bseodisha.ac.in; Here's List of Website to Check Marks.

On June 12, Rajender had submitted his resignation as Huzurabad MLA after he was sacked from the state Council of Ministers following allegations of land encroachments.

The seat has become a battle of prestige for the ruling TRS and the Opposition alike. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)