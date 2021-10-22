Hyderabad, Oct 22 (PTI) Telangana on Friday recorded 193 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 6, 69,932, while the death toll rose to 3,944 with one more death.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation accounted for the highest number of cases with 64 followed by Karimnagar with 20, a state government bulletin said, providing details during the last 24 hours ending 5.30 PM today.

With 196 people being cured, total recoveries are at 6,62,025, leaving 3,963 active cases.

Over 42,000 samples were tested today and cumulatively, over 2.72 crore samples have been tested.

Samples tested per million population were over 7.31 lakh, the bulletin said.

The case fatality and recovery rates were at 0.58 per cent and 98.81 per cent compared to the national average of 1.3 per cent and 98.13, respectively.

A separate release said over 2.11 crore people in the state have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 84 lakh got their second jab too.

