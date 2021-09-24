Hyderabad, Sep 24 (PTI) Telangana on Friday logged 239 new COVID-19 cases, taking the caseload to 6,64,650, while the death toll rose to 3,911 with two more fatalities.

Also Read | TS EdCET 2021 Result Declared At edcet.tsche.ac.in; Here Are Steps To Download The Rank Card.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 68, followed by Karimnagar (17) district, a state government bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 PM today.

Also Read | OnePlus Nord 2 5G Review: Best Mid-Range Phone To Buy Right Now?.

With 336 being cured from the infectious disease, the cumulative number of recoveries was 6,55,961.

Active cases stood at 4,778.

It said 50,569 samples were tested on Friday and the total number tested till date was over 2.61 crore.

The samples tested per million population were over seven lakh.

The case fatality and recovery rates in the state were at 0.58 per cent and 98.69 per cent compared to 1.3 per cent and 97.75 per cent, respectively at the national level.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)