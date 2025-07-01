Sangareddy (Telangana) [India], July 1 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Tuesday announced a compensation of Rs 1 crore to the families of the deceased and ordered a detailed inquiry into the Sigachi Pharma Industries explosion that killed 34 people and left several others injured.

Addressing the gathering, CM Reddy said, "Rs 1 crore will be given to the deceased and Rs 10 lakh to the seriously injured, and Rs 5 lakh to the injured people. The government will take care of their medical treatment..."

Also Read | Shefali Jariwala Death Probe: Actress Consumed Anti-Ageing Tablets on Empty Stomach, Resulting in Low Blood Pressure That Led to Her Death, Says Mumbai Police.

He further added that the government would not only provide financial assistance but also establish new regulations to prevent such incidents in the future.

"The inquiry is going on. We will examine everything and see all the lapses and make regulations," the Chief Minister said.

Also Read | Who Is PVN Madhav? Here's Everything You Need To Know About the Newly Appointed Andhra Pradesh BJP President.

The Chief Minister announced an immediate assistance of Rs 1 lakh to the deceased's family and Rs 50,000 to the injured to cover emergency expenses.

He visited Sigachi Pharma Industries in the Sangareddy district and held a review meeting. He directed officials to submit a detailed investigation report into the cause of the blast.

While interacting with factory authorities, Chief Minister Reddy asked, "Don't conclude with assumption or general opinion. I need specific reasons for this accident. Only then can we address what happened here today."

The Chief Minister also enquired about the treatment status and hospital expenses of the injured victims. He said, "How many people are unskilled and skilled labour? Have you segregated the number of skilled and unskilled workers who died after the blast?"

Revanth Reddy emphasised that such incidents should serve as a learning point for both the government and industry stakeholders. "We need to focus on what instructions we must give to avoid similar problems in other industries like this. There are two things we need from this: first, a detailed report, and second, accountability," he further said.

He directed the officials not to rely on earlier inspections or reports and insisted on fresh evaluations by new experts.

The Chief Minister also referred to possible compliance lapses by the industry and called for a review of past notices and penalties. So far, 34 people have lost their lives in the explosion and rescue operations continued at the site of the blast.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed sorrow over the loss of lives in the explosion. An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakhs for the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured has been announced from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)