Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): Expressing possibility that large scale cultivation will take place during this rainy season, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao instructed the Agriculture department to keep adequate stock of fertilisers to meet the increase in its demand, according to Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

His directions came at a review meeting on the fertiliser situation in the state on Monday. Agriculture Minister Niranjan Reddy and Agriculture Principal Secretary Sri Janardhan Reddy was present in the meeting.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh University Postpones Exams Scheduled For August 18 After High Court’s Order.

"There is a possibility that this rainy season, cultivation will take place in 1.40 Crore acres in the State. This will result in more consumption of fertilisers. Last year by August 14, 8,06,467 tonnes of fertilisers used. This year, by August 14, farmers have taken 15,88,788 tonnes of the fertilisers. Last year during the Monsoon, 14.48 Lakh tonnes fertiliser was used," Rao said.

"This year, it is expected that 22.30 lakh tonnes would be used. Keep fertiliser ready to meet this demand. Fertilisers are not been available due to Corona, rains and other reasons. Hence, we have to explain the situation and request the Centre to allocate more fertiliser to the State and send them as quickly as possible. Agriculture Minister and officials should personally visit Delhi and speak to the Centre in this regard," he said.

Also Read | Renault Duster 1.3-Litre Turbo Petrol Launched in India; Prices, Features & Specifications.

Rythu Bandhu State President Palla Rajeshwar Reddy was also present at the meeting.

After Chief Minister's instructions, Niranjan Reddy and Janardhan Reddy will leave for Delhi on Tuesday.

According to the CMO, they will discuss the matter with Union Minister for Fertilisers and Chemicals and other officials. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)