Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 10 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Monday alleged that the Central government has neglected Telangana in funding major cultural and development projects, while providing substantial support to other states.

He added that while the Centre provides funds for the Sabarmati riverfront in Gujarat and the Ganga riverfront in Uttar Pradesh, along with large allocations for the Kumbh Mela, no such support has been extended to Telangana for events like the Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara or the Krishna Pushkaralu.

"Even the semiconductor project that was to come to Telangana, at the last moment, Narendra Modi pressured and diverted it to Andhra Pradesh. The Central Government provides funds for the Sabarmati riverfront in Gujarat and for the Ganga riverfront in Uttar Pradesh, and allocates large sums for the Kumbh Mela. However, it is alleged that no funds have been given for the Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara or the Krishna Pushkaralu in Telangana," CM Reddy alleged in a press conference.

The Chief Minister reiterated that southern states, including Telangana, were not receiving their fair share of Central funds. Referring to fiscal devolution, he claimed that states such as Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh received higher returns.

"The southern states are not receiving their due share of funds from the central government. For states like Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh, it is said that if they contribute one rupee, the Government of India returns six rupees in funding. Why are Union Ministers like Bandi Sanjay Kumar and G. Kishan Reddy unable to obtain additional funds for Telangana from the Government of India? The Central Government has sanctioned several projects for other states, but none for Telangana," he stated.

Speaking about the ongoing municipal elections, Reddy highlighted the competition between three parties in the state: the ruling BRS, the BJP at the Centre, and the state Congress.

He highlighted what he described as unfulfilled promises and alleged neglect of Telangana by the Central Government. He further noted that Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, while campaigning in Adilabad, did not follow through on promises related to the Pranahita Chevella Project. The Chief Minister also criticised BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar over flood relief in Hyderabad.

"In these municipal elections, three political parties are competing: the BRS - which ruled for ten years, the BJP - which is in power at the Centre, and our Congress - which is in power in the state. Narendra Modi came to Mahabubnagar and promised to grant national project status to the Palamuru-Ranga Reddy Lift Irrigation Scheme. I waited to see whether that promise would be fulfilled and ask for votes. Devendra Fadnavis came to Adilabad for election campaigning, and I expected him to ask for votes after fulfilling the promise made about the Pranahita Chevella Project. Instead, he spoke in a manner that was seen as belittling Telangana and asked for votes. When floods hit Hyderabad, Bandi Sanjay Kumar promised that all the belongings people had lost would be compensated. Later, he reportedly told them that since they had insurance, they should buy replacements themselves. These same people are now asking for votes, claiming they will bring funds from the central government and carry out development. Should the people trust them?," he said.

The Telangana State Election Commission has announced that polling for municipal elections will be held on February 11, with counting scheduled for February 13 across 116 municipalities and seven municipal corporations. (ANI)

