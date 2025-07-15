Suryapet (Telangana) [India], July 15 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday challenged former Chief Minister and BRS President K Chandrashekhar Rao to come for a debate on the Kaleshwaram project and the other projects, including Nagarjuna Sagar, Srisailam, SRSP, and Jurala, built by Congress in 60 years.

According to a release, the Chief Minister launched a ration card distribution programme in Thungathurthy Assembly constituency and addressed a public meeting.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Ushers In AI Era; Adopts Multilingual Access, Digital Attendance, Real-Time Transcriptions To Modernise Parliamentary Operations.

CM Revanth Reddy questioned KCR for not bringing the river Godavari water to Telangana during the 10-year BRS rule. The CM took strong exception to the BRS leader's statements that the Telangana state would have had abundant Godavari water in three days if KCR were in power.

"Bringing Godavari water is not like pouring soda in a glass. KCR did not even construct an MRO office in his native village," CM Reddy said.

Also Read | Donald Trump Threatens 100% Secondary Tariffs on Countries Buying Oil, Gas and Uranium From Russia; India Could Be Collateral Victim.

The CM launched a scathing attack on KCR, accusing the previous BRS government of looting Rs 1 lakh crore of public money by constructing the Kaleshwaram project, which became a 'Kaleshwaram' project.

"The previous Government had also never thought of issuing new ration cards and providing food security to the poorer sections. The People's Government issued 5.60 lakh new ration cards and registered the names of 26 lakh people. Possessing a ration card is a symbol of self-respect to the poor in the people's government," CM Reddy said, as per the release.

"We have already distributed Fine Rice to 3.10 crore people till date. People were seen making a beeline before Belt shops during the BRS rule, and now people are rushing to Fair price shops for fine rice", the CM wondered why the BRS leaders are making hue and cry against the government.

The Telangana CM reiterated that Congress will rule the state for 10 years till 2034 and called upon the Congress leaders to strive hard for the victory of Congress in the ensuing Local body elections.

"The party leaders should take responsibility for winning the party workers in the local body elections. The government was also providing a 42 per cent quota for BCs in the local body elections, and the caste census conducted by the government was a role model for the country after 100 years. Under pressure from Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also announced a caste census at the national level along with the population census," CM Revanth Reddy said, as per the release.

Listing out the schemes introduced for the welfare of all sections, CM Reddy said, "The BRS resorted to false propaganda on Rythu Bharosa, and the government proved it wrong by depositing Rs 9000 crore scheme benefit in farmers' accounts in just 9 days. We promoted farming as a profitable profession, and Telangana state stood number one in paddy production in the country. Rs 500 bonus, farmer's insurance, and farmer's loan waiver were only possible during Indiramma's rule. The people's government waived Rs 21,000 crores of farmers' loans and relieved 25 lakh farmers from the debt burden."

Further, the CM said that the government will distribute two sarees each to 65 lakh women of self-help groups soon and provide loans of Rs 21,000 crores to self-help groups through banks.(ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)