Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 30 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy expressed displeasure over the sale of applications for availing benefits of government schemes during the Praja Palana programme. He warned of stringent action against those indulging in it.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy instructed the officials to make available as many applications as required to the applicants.

Also Read | Israel-Hamas War: IDF Raids Hamas Intel Headquarters in Khan Younis.

Reddy clarified that "all the old beneficiaries of Rythu Bandhu and Pension schemes need not worry and the new beneficiaries will have to apply to avail the benefits."

"People should not get confused in this matter", requested CM Reddy.

Also Read | Billionaire Realtor Niranjan Hiranandani Hops Onto Mumbai AC Local Train To Beat Road Traffic (Watch Video).

Revanth Reddy held a review meeting with Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari and other top officials on the submission of Praja Palana applications and the ground reality of the same.

Revanth Reddy enquired the officials about the details of the Gram Sabhas held so far, applications and the process of accepting the applications in the Praja Palana scheme.

District Collectors across the state have been asked to take stringent action against those who sell applications.

CM Revanth Reddy suggested that public representatives should participate in the Praja Palana programme. The authorities have been asked to ensure that the citizens don't face any kind of difficulty in submitting applications. The officials have also been asked to provide a drinking water supply and erect tents for people who attend the Praja Palana to submit applications.

Notably, Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu launched the Government's Praja Palana programme in Ibrahimpatnam on Thursday. It envisages receipt of applications from people on their needs so that the government will have a comprehensive database of their needs at the grassroot level.

The application form could be used for the identification of beneficiaries of the six guarantees promised by the Congress in the run-up to assembly elections. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)