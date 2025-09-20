Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 20 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy extended greetings to the entire women's community on the occasion of the Bathukamma festival. Women celebrate the floral festival - Bathukamma on a grand note by worshipping nature and revered flowers, the Chief Minister said, wishing the women fraternity to celebrate the festival, which is a symbol of Telangana culture, tradition and significance of the women community, a press release from the Telangana CMO said.

The CM said that this festival is a testament to the collective way of life of Telangana and the unity of the people who share their hardships and joys. CM Revanth Reddy hoped that everyone would celebrate the floral festival with great pomp from 'Engilipoola to Saddu' during the nine-day festivities.

The Chief Minister prayed to the deity 'Gouramma' to bring light into the lives of the state people and keep everyone happy and healthy.

Bathukamma, a festival deeply connected to Mother Nature, is a sacred celebration of life and feminine energy. It is a vibrant expression of devotion by the women of Telangana, who, through their creativity and prayers, invoke the divine blessings of Goddess Gauri.

The colourful seasonal wildflowers used in crafting the beautiful idols of Bathukamma are nature's gift, endowed with medicinal properties that cleanse the water bodies filled by the abundance of the monsoon rains. These flowers, arranged with devotion, symbolise the harmony between nature and life.

The festival marks the joyous reunion of families as daughters return to their ancestral homes to partake in the nine-day celebration, offering prayers and songs in honour of Goddess Gauri. Bathukamma stands as a proud tribute to the rich culture and traditions of Telangana, embodying the essence of devotion, unity, and the nurturing spirit of womanhood. (ANI)

