India News | Telangana CMO Sanitised After PA of Senior IAS Officer Tests COVID-19 Positive

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 8 (ANI): The personal assistant (PA) of a senior IAS officer working in Telangana CMO has tested positive for COVID-19, according to sources.

The sources added that the PA had tested positive for COVID-19 on June 6, following which the health authorities had shifted him to a government hospital for treatment.

The premises of the CMO have been sanitised completely and the identification of his contacts is also underway.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Telangana reached 3,650 on Monday, including 1,742 recovered patients and 137 deaths being reported due to the infection. (ANI)

