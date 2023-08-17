Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 16 (ANI): Congress leader Bakka Judson has filed a complaint with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) alleging Rs 200 crore scam and corruption in Mission Kakatiya and other development works in Waradhanapet constituency by a Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA A Ramesh.

In a letter to the Joint. Director, Enforcement Directorate, Hyderabad he wrote, "I have earlier reported huge corruption scandal in the Mission Kakatiya and other development works in Waradhanapet Assembly Constituency by Mr. A. Ramesh incumbent MLA in 2018 comprising Assembly Constituency comprising of Mandals (Wardhannapet, Hanumkonda, Parvathgiri, and Hasanparthy). The Lokayukatahas initiated an inquiry and asked him to present at his office, but all went in vain."

The letter further said, "The main accusations are the total assets declared by incumbent MLA was Rs 14 crores 84 lakhs. This is the first time for election profile submissions. This Constituency has been awarded various developmental projects including Mission Bhagiratha to meet the drinking water needs of the mandal citizens. It is a clear case of corruption and MLA A. Ramesh has amassed huge wealth without executing works and intimidation of contractors for commissions. The incumbent MLA A Ramesh got reelected in 2018 and has declared his assets as 28 Crores which is 100% over a period of 4 years."

Bakka Judson requested the Enforcement Directorate and Central Agency for Investigation to probe into this serious scam and book the MLA A. Ramesh on assets over un-resourced sources. Immediate action is requested for a public servant amassing huge assets in an illegal manner, he wrote in the letter. (ANI)

