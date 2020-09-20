Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 20 (ANI): Senior Telangana Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao on Saturday slammed Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government for "removing reservation and fees reimbursement" in new private universities being set up in the state and said Telangana Congress will highlight the issue.

The Congress leaders remarks came after passage of Telangana State Private Universities (Establishment and Regulation) (Amendment) Bill by the state assembly earlier this week.

"It has removed reservation and fees reimbursement for weaker sections. We (Telangana Congress) are going to protest and demand that reservation and fee reimbursement is provided in these private universities," he said.

He also said that a statue of Baba Saheb Ambedkar that was installed last year on his birth anniversary and was immediately removed by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) authorities the next day, has been kept in premises of a police station.

"Insulting Ambedkar is an insult to all the people. If the statue is not placed back where it had been installed, then we would call for fast-until-death," Rao said. (ANI)

