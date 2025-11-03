Hyderabad (Telangana) [India]. November 3 (ANI): Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao expressed his deep condolences to the families of the victims who died and suffered injuries in the road accident in Rangareddy district of Telangana.

"An accident occurred between a truck and a bus. After women were given free rides, they began to travel in large numbers on buses... I express my deepest condolences to the families... The government should announce compensation..." he said.

"Such accidents are occurring due to speeding, and the government and police will take action, including issuing challans, to prevent further such incidents", he added.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakhs from the Prime Minister National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to be given to the next of kin of each deceased individual. The injured individuals will be provided with a sum of Rs. 50,000, as per an official release.

"The loss of lives due to a mishap in the Rangareddy district of Telangana is deeply saddening. My thoughts are with the affected people and their families during this difficult time. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakhs from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM @narendramodi," the Prime Minister's office wrote on X.

Alongside, Telangana Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said that the families affected by the Rangareddy road accident will receive an ex-gratia of Rs. 5 lakh from the government and Rs. 2 lakh from the RTC.

On Monday morning, a road accident between a TGSRTC bus and a truck occurred near Khanapur Gate, under the Chevella police station limits in Rangareddy district, as per the officials.

The officials said that the accident occurred when a tipper coming from the wrong side collided with the bus. The Minister instructed RTC officials to reach the accident spot immediately. (ANI)

