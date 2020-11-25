Hyderabad, Nov 25 (PTI): Senior TRS leader and former Telangana Legislative Council chairman K Swamy Goud on Wednesday joined the BJP in the presence of its president JP Nadda in Delhi.

Goud was not active in TRS programmes for the past few months, sources said.

He had played a key role during the separate Telangana movement as Telangana Joint Action Committee convenor.

Speaking to reporters after joining the saffron party, Goud said he became a member of the BJP unconditionally.

