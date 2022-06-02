Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 2 (ANI): On the occasion of the eighth year anniversary of K Chandrashekar Rao's power in Telangana on Thursday, coinciding with the state's formation day, the government has released a 172-page 'progress report' highlighting the developmental works carried out during the tenure benefitting the public.

In its report on the occasion of the state formation day, the government laid down the schemes that have benefitted a large chunk of the population in the state through Shaadi Mubarak, KCR kits, Kalyana Laxmi, Rythu Bima, Rythu Bandhu, Aasara pensions among others.

Also Read | Hardik Patel To Join BJP: ‘I Will Work As Small Soldier Under Leadership of PM Narendra Modi’, Says Gujarat Patidar Leader.

According to the report, nearly 63 lakh farmers have been receiving Rythu Bandhu twice a year which equals Rs 5,000 per acre since 2018, while 60.83 lakh farmers have received the same for the Kharif season.

The Rythu Bima, a scheme benefitting 80,861 families, has coverage of 35.64 lakh farmers for whom the state government paid a premium of about Rs 14,000 crore to the LIC.

Also Read | Google TV App Now Available on iOS Platform: Report.

The government has distributed 81.60 lakh sheep to 3.88 lakh beneficiaries under the free sheep distribution scheme.

According to the KCR Kit programme that was launched in 2017 aiming at increasing institutional deliveries and reducing maternal mortality and infant mortality, the report states that it is applicable to deliveries in government hospitals for two live children while a cash component of Rs Rs 12,000 for a male child and Rs 13,000 for a female child.

The report further stated that Rs 1,00,116 was paid to 11,45,920 beneficiaries under Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak schemes since the government came to power in 2014. The scheme has coverage of all Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Backward Classes.

As many as 13.31 lakh beneficiaries of the Arogyasri scheme, providing Rs 5,817 crore, got free treatment since 2014.

Information Technology and IT-enabled services exports from Telangana surged by 26.14 per cent to Rs 1,83,569 crore in the year ended March 2022 as compared to Rs 1,45,522 crore recorded in the previous year, Telangana's Industries and IT Minister KT Rama Rao said on Wednesday.

Rao released the annual performance report of the IT department. He said the State achieved an impressive 26.14 per cent growth in IT and ITeS exports despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rao said the employment in the IT/ITeS sector has also increased by 23.7 per cent to reach 7,78,121 during the 2021-2022 period. About 1.5 lakh new jobs were added in the IT/ ITeS sector during 2021 -22. This number in the previous year was 6,28,615.

When the State came into being in 2014, Telangana IT exports were Rs 57,258 crore and IT employment was 3,23,397. Since its formation, Telangana has been able to achieve a CAGR of 15.6 per cent in exports from Rs 57,258 crore to Rs 1,83,569 crore. Today, the total employment in the IT sector is 7,78,121. On the net, Telangana has added 4,54,725 new IT/ ITeS jobs over the last eight years, the minister said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)