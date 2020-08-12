Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): BJP's Telangana unit on Tuesday urged the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao-led government to include COVID-19 under the ArogyaSri scheme and start Ayushman Bharat scheme in the state.

Koppu Basha, State President of BJP SC Morcha said, "Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao should immediately add COVID-19 under the ArogyaSri scheme and start Ayushman Bharat scheme in our state."

Also Read | Bengaluru: Congress MLA Srinivas Murthy's Residence Vandalised Over 'Inciting Social Media Post', Probe Ordered.

Cornering Rao, he said: "The Chief Minister should be ashamed for showing the wrong death ratio and saying that COVID-19 is not spreading much in the state."

"The government is not able to provide kits to the patients in ICU till date. The government should either include COVID-19 under ArogyaSri or provide free treatment for Dalits in private hospitals. Authorities have to take stringent actions on private hospitals who are charging high amounts," he added.

Also Read | Thane: Fire at Medical Shop of Diya Multispeciality Hospital, Four COVID-19 Patients Shifted.

Alleging that Rao is ignoring the current COVID-19 situation in the state, Basha said: "There are thousands of people who are suffering from COVID-19 in the state. Poor people are not able to pay the amount they are being charged by private hospitals." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)