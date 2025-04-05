Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 5 (ANI): The Telangana Government has decided to approach the Supreme Court against two major river interlinking projects proposed by the Andhra Pradesh Government - the Godavari-Banakacherla Link Scheme and the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme (RLIS), state Minister for Irrigation, Food and Civil Supplies, Uttam Kumar Reddy said on Friday.

Uttam Kumar Reddy announced the decision during a high-level review meeting held at Jala Soudha.

The Minister said both schemes violate established water-sharing agreements and pose a serious threat to Telangana's irrigation projects and drinking water requirements.

He stated that the projects were being taken up unilaterally by Andhra Pradesh without approval from the appropriate regulatory authorities.

As part of the legal preparation, a special meeting will be convened shortly with legal experts, Standing Counsels of the Irrigation Department, and the Advocate General to chalk out the strategy to file a petition in the Supreme Court.

The Minister said Telangana will firmly contest the schemes in court to safeguard its rightful share in Godavari and Krishna river waters.

The Godavari-Banakacherla Link Scheme is a massive project proposed by the Andhra Pradesh Government at an estimated cost of Rs 80,112 crore. The plan involves diverting 200 TMC of water from the Godavari river at Polavaram to Rayalaseema through the Bollapalli reservoir and Banakacherla head regulator. The proposal seeks to interlink the Godavari, Krishna, and Penna rivers.

Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy said that this project directly violates the Godavari Water Disputes Tribunal (GWDT) Award of 1980 and the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act (APRA) of 2014.

He pointed out that Andhra Pradesh has not secured mandatory clearances from the Central Water Commission (CWC), the Godavari River Management Board (GRMB), the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB), or the Apex Council.

He said Andhra Pradesh is trying to use Sections 46(2) and 46(3) of APRA, which allow for the development of backward regions, to secure Central funds. However, he warned that such provisions cannot override the requirement for statutory approvals and environmental safeguards.

Telangana had earlier raised strong objections to the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme (RLIS), which is aimed at drawing water from the Krishna river basin. As a result of continuous efforts, the Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) ruled in February that Andhra Pradesh must restore the RLIS site to its pre-construction stage.

The committee stated that Andhra Pradesh had violated environmental norms and must provide photographic evidence, details of restoration, and timelines before reapplying for environmental clearance. The EAC's decision followed multiple representations by Telangana at the National Green Tribunal, Supreme Court, MoEF&CC, and other platforms.

Uttam Kumar Reddy said that Andhra Pradesh was continuing to pursue the project through other means.

"The Telangana Government would not remain a silent spectator and would raise the issue in the Supreme Court to prevent any illegal construction or diversion of water," he said.

The Minister also raised concern about the safety of Bhadrachalam, a major town located along the Godavari river.

He said the large-scale diversion of floodwaters from Polavaram to Rayalaseema could affect the natural flood pattern downstream and put the temple town at risk.

"The Telangana Government would seek Central assistance for the construction of a protection wall around Bhadrachalam to safeguard the town from future flood threats. We are taking proactive measures to ensure that Bhadrachalam is protected from any adverse impact due to changes in the Godavari's flow," he added.

During the review meeting, Uttam Kumar Reddy instructed senior officials to act without delay. He said decision-making in the Irrigation Department should be fast and efficient.

"Works must not be held up due to unnecessary delays. Officers should take prompt decisions," he said.

He also said tenders for desiltation works across the state would be called soon. The Minister stressed the importance of desilting to enhance water storage in tanks and reservoirs and improve irrigation efficiency.

"We must ensure that every drop of water is used effectively. There should be maximum and scientific utilisation of irrigation resources. Telangana cannot afford to waste water while fighting for its rightful share," he said.

Uttam Kumar Reddy also criticised the previous BRS government for its failure to protect Telangana's interests by allowing the Andhra Pradesh to expand its water withdrawal capacity unchecked.

He pointed out that the capacity of the Pothireddypadu Head Regulator was increased from 44,000 to 92,600 cusecs between 2005 and 2023, with little resistance from Telangana.

He said the delay in holding the Apex Council meeting in August 2020 gave Andhra Pradesh a free hand to proceed with RLIS tenders.

Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy said the Congress Government is committed to correcting past mistakes and defending the state's water rights through legal and institutional mechanisms.

"We will not allow Andhra Pradesh to divert our rightful share of Godavari and Krishna waters. We are preparing for a strong legal battle. Our case in the Supreme Court will be based on facts, law, and the fundamental rights of the people of Telangana," he said.

He assured that the Congress government in Telangana would leave no stone unturned in protecting Telangana's water, farmers, and future generations. (ANI)

