Hyderabad, May 12 (PTI) The Telangana government on Friday decided to procure sorghum (jowar) harvested in the present summer season by providing a remunerative price to the farmers.

As per the instructions of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, the State government issued orders appointing Markfed (Telangana State Cooperative Marketing Federation Ltd) as the nodal agency to purchase sorghum crop grown in the 2022-23 'Yasangi' (Rabi) season by paying support price, an official release said.

The State government will give a bank guarantee of Rs 219.92 crore (for Markfed towards credit facility) to purchase a total of 65,494 metric tonnes of sorghum harvested during the 'Yasangi' season, it said.

Thus, about one lakh farmers who cultivated sorghum in various districts, including Adilabad, Nirmal, Kamareddy, Medak, Vikarabad, Narayanapet and Gadwal, will benefit from the decision taken by Rao, the release added.

