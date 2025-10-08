Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 8 (ANI): Telangana Jagruthi President Kalvakuntla Kavitha participated in the protest of Group 1 candidates at the Martyrs' Statue in front of the Assembly. She claimed that the procedure of conducting the Public Service Examinations has been violated at every step.

She stated, "The Public Service exams have been conducted in Telangana. Unfortunately, at every step, the procedure has been violated. The government was never transparent in conducting these exams. Thousands of students are coming onto the streets today; they have many doubts. But, unfortunately, the government is not listening to the students of Telangana. We are here today at the Martyrs' Memorial in the middle of Hyderabad. We are trying to draw the attention of the Congress government to the problems of the students."

She futher stated that the Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi and the Revanth Reddy-led government have failed to keep their promise of conducting fair examinations.

Meanwhile, Kavitha condemned the attempt to hurl a shoe at Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai on Tuesday, calling it an "unfortunate development".

Praising the CJI's demeanour in handling the situation, she said that Justice Gavai's reaction shows the "solid base" of the Indian justice system.

Kavitha told ANI, "It's a very unfortunate development, and I don't think that should have ever happened. But I also saw how the CJI has reacted, which speaks volumes about the solid base on which the Indian justice system is thriving so far, and I hope it will continue to do so."

Further, she took a jibe at Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for an alleged insult against a Dalit Minister.

She said, "There is also another unfortunate incident that has happened here. A Dalit minister is being insulted by another minister in the same cabinet. From the time when Revanth Reddy's government was formed here in Telangana, Dalits have always been insulted."

"The Deputy Chief Minister himself was seated on a lower chair than the Chief Minister and his family in an honourable temple of Telangana. Unfortunately, this trend is continuing in Telangana. This should not have happened. We are protesting against this," the Telangana Jagruthi chief added. (ANI)

